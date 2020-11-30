Walmart has already launched incredible savings on smart TVs, Lenovo laptops, and more for Cyber Monday
If this is an indication of the official deals drop, we can’t wait
This year, the act of gift-giving may be more meaningful than ever before. For many people, the last few months have meant staying away from loved ones, but that doesn’t mean we have to stay away in spirit. One of the best ways to stay connected is by sending a little gift-wrapped reminder. And luckily, deals on stellar gifts are easier than ever to find this year: Retailers like Walmart are hosting epic Cyber Monday digital events.
This year, you can (and probably want to) get all your holiday shopping done from the comfort of your own home. And, because the deals are so good, you can even splurge on an item or two for yourself, because (again) 2020 has been a lot, and you deserve something nice. If you’re in the market for a new TV, there’s probably something in your price range. You can pick up a 32-inch JVC smart TV for a mere $118 or splurge on a 4K Samsung TV that’s over $500 off right now. Looking for a laptop? Brands like Microsoft, Lenovo, and Acer are seriously marked down. And if you’re searching for home deals, discounts on video games and gear, or phones, Walmart also has you covered.
The mega retailer already has hundreds of discounts live for Cyber Monday, but if you need a little help narrowing down the best options, look no further. From smart TVs to gaming, these are the best Walmart Cyber Monday deals you can score right now.
Cyber Monday Walmart TV deals
- Samsung 58” Class 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart QLED TV, $697.99 (orig. $899.99) at walmart.com
- Sceptre 43" Class FHD LED TV, $148 (orig. $219.99) at walmart.com
- Vizio 70" Class 4K UHD LED SmartCast Smart TV, $548 (orig. $758) at walmart.com
- Samsung 58" Class 4K Crystal LED Smart TV with HDR, $398 (orig. $449.99) at walmart.com
- LG 65" Class 4K UHD 2160P NanoCell Smart TV with HDR, $696.99 (orig. $999.99) at walmart.com
- Samsung 50" 4K Quantum HDR Smart QLED TV, $1,245.98 (orig. $1,795.98) at walmart.com
- Sceptre 55" Class TV, $299.99 (orig. $599.99) at walmart.com
- JVC 32" Smart LED TV, $118 (orig. $149.99) at walmart.com
- RCA 50" 4K Ultra HD LED TV, $219.99 (orig. $329.99) at walmart.com
Cyber Monday Walmart laptop deals
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, $1,279.99 in cart (orig. $1,599.99) at walmart.com
- Lenovo C340 Chromebook, 11.6" HD Touch Display, $324.99 (orig. $399.99) at walmart.com
- Acer Nitro 5 15.6" Full HD 144Hz IPS Display, $799 (orig. $1099) at walmart.com
- EVOO 15.6" FHD Ultra Thin Intel® Core™ i7 8GB Memory Windows 10 Home, $349 (orig. $499) at walmart.com
- Lenovo Legion 5 15" FHD, $1,099.00 (orig. $1499.00) at walmart.com
- HP 14" Laptop, $329 (orig. $469.00) at walmart.com
- Gateway 15.6" FHD Ultra Slim Notebook, $449 (orig. $749) at walmart.com
- HP Envy 15.6" Full HD X360, $599 (orig. $799) at walmart.com
Cyber Monday Walmart gaming deals
- PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch, $29 (orig. $44.88) at walmart.com
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for Nintendo Switch, $15 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for PlayStation 4, $30 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com
- Gears 5 for Xbox One, $20 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com
- Red Dead Redemption 2 for Xbox One, $25 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition for PlayStation 4, $15 (orig. $59.88) at walmart.com
- Just Dance 2021 for Nintendo Switch, $30 (orig. $49.99) at walmart.com
- Konami Super Bomberman R for Nintendo Switch, $15 (orig. $39.49) at walmart.com
- Pac-Man 40th Anniversary CounterCade, 4 Games in 1, Arcade, $129.96 (orig. $149.99) at walmart.com
- JLab Audio Studio ANC On-Ear Wireless Headphones, $39.88 (orig. $59.88) at walmart.com
Cyber Monday Walmart phone deals
- Straight Talk Apple iPhone SE with 64GB, $249 (orig. $349) at walmart.com
- Straight Talk Apple iPhone XR with 64GB, $349 (orig. $399) at walmart.com
- Straight Talk Motorola Moto e, 32GB Midnight Blue, $59 (orig. $99) at walmart.com
- EVOO 5.72" Smartphone, 32GB Storage, 3GB Memory, $99 (orig. $149.99) at walmart.com
Cyber Monday Walmart home deals
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian Baby Yoda Pillow Buddy, $12.96 (orig. $15.96) at walmart.com
- Shark IQ Robot Vacuum R100, $199 (orig. $394) at walmart.com
- Instant Pot VIVA Black Stainless 6-Quart 9-in-1 Multi-Use Pressure Cooker, $49 (orig. $99.99) at walmart.com
- Tineco A10 Dash Cordless Vacuum, $119 (orig. $149) at walmart.com
- Instant Pot VIVA, $49 (orig. $99.99) at walmart.com
- Shark Rocket Self-Cleaning Brushroll Corded Stick Vacuum, $129 (orig. $239.99) at walmart.com
