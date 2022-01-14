The actor discussed how the CW series' characters will move forward in an Instagram Live with EW.

Walker returned this week, minus one familiar face. Before the mid-season hiatus, the show said goodbye to series regular Lindsey Morgan, who played Walker's (Jared Padalecki) Ranger partner Micki Ramirez. Micki was also in a serious relationship with Trey (Jeff Pierre), who's now been left to contemplate his life in Austin without her.

The first episode back saw Trey and Captain James (Coby Bell) bond — which ended in a dramatic shootout with one of Serano's guys — but star Jared Padalecki says Micki's absence will also bring Trey and Walker closer together in upcoming episodes.

"Much like would happen in real life if somebody who you cared about deeply lost somebody as well... you kind of bond even more," Padalecki said during an Instagram Live with EW. "We do see Trey and what he means to the Walker family as we move forward."

Walker Jared Padalecki and Jeff Pierre on CW's 'Walker.' | Credit: Rebecca Brenneman/The CW

As for how Walker is fairing without Micki, Padalecki added, "He knows it's his job to get back on the horse and move forward, but he certainly feels the absence. He's dedicated to moving forward almost in her honor."

Walker airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the CW.

