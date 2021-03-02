Superman & Lois renewed for season 2 after airing one episode

The Kent family isn't going anywhere.

Superman & Lois has been renewed for a second season, The CW announced Tuesday, a week after the drama's super-sized series premiere and several hours ahead of the second episode. The Greg Berlanti-produced Arrowverse series joins Walker, the network's other freshman drama that was picked up for a second season shortly after it debuted this winter.

"The phenomenal multiplatform debut of Superman & Lois, which delivered for us in a big way on both a linear and streaming basis, is a testament to the creativity, hard work and dedication of the talented people who worked tirelessly in front of and behind the camera, especially in this challenging environment," said CW president Mark Pedowitz in a statement.

"We are thrilled to now have two brand-new bonafide hits in Superman & Lois and Walker," he continued, "both of which have been renewed for next season along with 11 other of our shows, further positioning us for continued strength and stability for next season."

Developed by The Flash's Todd Helbing, Superman & Lois follows a version of the titular couple that we've never seen before on TV or in the movies: Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) are married and have two teenage sons, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin). After a family tragedy reminds the busy parents what's important in their lives, they decide to move to back to Smallville to raise their children, because they hope life will be slower there. Unfortunately, that turns out not to be the case because [SPOILER ALERT] they discover Jordan may have inherited his father's powers, and a mysterious armored stranger (Wolé Parks) has a vendetta against the Man of Steel.

"The core of the show is rooted in this family and their struggles," Tulloch recently told EW about the show's family drama angle. "The way Todd was talking about it was, you want it to be kind of grittier. You want it to feel grounded, and you want to really believe that what they're going through, other people can go through too."

"We're going to explore stories that haven't been told in a way that they haven't been told before," Helbing added.

According to the CW, the show's 90-minute series premiere gave the network its most-watched primetime night since Jan. 29, 2019, and had the largest day-one streaming audience for a new series in its history. The CW also renewed fellow Arrowverse dramas The Flash, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman for the 2021-2022 season in February.

Superman & Lois — which also stars Emmanuelle Chriqui, Dylan Walsh, Inde Navarette, Adam Rayner, and Erik Valdez — airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on The CW.

