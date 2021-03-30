Supergirl bosses confirm Kelly picks up the Guardian mantle in season 6

In February, the CW's Supergirl star Azie Tesfai promised Kelly Olsen fans "will get everything that they want" for her on the final season — and now we know exactly what she was talking about. In a recent interview with EW, Supergirl co-showrunners Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner revealed that Kelly will become Guardian in season 6.

As longtime viewers know, Kelly's brother James (Mehcad Brooks) was National City's original Guardian; however, he gave his shield to Kelly before he moved away (and Brooks left the show) at the beginning of season 5. We witnessed Kelly use the shield in the first hour of "Crisis on Infinite Earths," which, in hindsight, was a sign of things to come because the writers have wanted to take Kelly in this direction since her season 4 debut.

"That [has] been our plan since the beginning of creating that role," said Queller. "We just wanted to find the right context for it, and so it just evolved really beautifully in the context of the social justice stories we wanted to tell [in season 6]."

As if that wasn't exciting enough, let's not forget that Kelly's girlfriend Alex (Chyler Leigh), who suited up at the end of season 5, will progress as a hero, too.

"Alex is going to be really grounded in her role as Sentinel as well," said Queller. "[There's] a lot of heroing this year."

In other words, the Super Friends' watchtower will be crowded. But, it seem as though that's by design because the producers are interested in exploring issues of power on the final season — especially now that the heroes are operating without the backing of the government.

"The destruction of the DEO [in season 5] was the end of the DEO on Supergirl as it existed," said Rovner. "As we forge forward, it's about our superheroes trying to safeguard the world. It brings into question issues of power when they are [no longer] part of the government. What are the limits on their power? It becomes a story that kind of evolves over the season."

What can we expect from the show's bad guys in season 6?

"We have several villains this season," said Rovner. "We have Jon Cryer who's back as Lex Luthor. He's in the beginning of our season. He's intent on finishing up his master plan from season 5 once we start things out, and then he'll return later in the season as well. And then we have two other big bads for the second half of the season, which I can't talk about."

Rovner continued: "The circumstances of the premiere really creates a dilemma for [the Super Friends] unlike one they have faced before and does bring a huge threat to National City by the third episode."

Supergirl airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on the CW.

