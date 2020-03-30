The CW reveals return dates for The Flash, Riverdale, and more

Image zoom Colin Bentley/The CW; Bettina Strauss/The CW; Michael Courtney/The CW

New episodes of your favorite CW shows will begin airing very soon.

On Monday, the CW revealed that Nancy Drew will return with new episodes starting Wednesday, April 8, and the following week, Riverdale and Katy Keene will do the same on Wednesday, April 15, and Thursday, April 16.

Then, The Flash and DC's Legends of Tomorrow will zoom in with fresh installments on Tuesday, April 21, and their sibling series Batwoman and Supergirl will follow suit on Sunday, April 26.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the network's shows, like the rest of the industry, shut down production before they finished shooting their current seasons. Following the production halt, the network replaced new episodes of The Flash and DC's Legends of Tomorrow, which already wrapped on season 5, with reruns for several weeks. Furthermore, this week, the CW will re-air the Arrowverse's most recent crossover, "Crisis on Infinite Earths," in place of new episodes of some of its other shows.

Unfortunately, there were a couple of CW favorites that weren't included in the announcement. First, there's Supernatural, which aired the last completed episodes of its final season last week. As showrunner Andrew Dabb revealed, the show has shot through episode 18, but the effects and sound departments are closed and so those episodes can't be finished. Similarly, Legacies has also run through every episode that was completed before the shutdown and will return to finish out its current season once shooting resumes later this year.

