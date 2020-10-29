The CW announces new season premiere dates for Batwoman, Riverdale, Superman & Lois, more

Batwoman type TV Show network The CW genre Superhero

At long last, The CW shows are coming back. When 2020 finally transitions into 2021, CW shows both new and old will premiere their new seasons across the month of January.

Light-hearted comedy starts things off when Whose Line Is It Anyway? and Penn & Teller: Fool Us move to Fridays starting on January 8, 2021. Two days later, the Critics Choice Super Awards will air on Sunday Jan. 10, celebrating excellence in genre storytelling like superheroes, comic books, science fiction, horror, and more.

Tuesday, Jan. 12 will be a one-two punch of old and new, with the season 2 premiere of Two Sentence Horror Stories followed by the U.S. premiere of supernatural Canadian drama Trickster. A CBC original series based on the novel Son of a Trickster by Eden Robinson, Trickster stars newcomer Joel Oulette as Jared, an Indigenous teen struggling to keep his dysfunctional family above water when his life gets even more complicated as he starts seeing supernatural things like talking ravens, doppelgängers, and skin monsters.

Batwoman returns for season 2 on Sunday, Jan. 17, and it will look a lot different than most season 2 returns. Series star Ruby Rose has now been replaced by Javicia Leslie (God Friended Me) who's donning the cowl as new character Ryan Wilder. Starting a week later on Jan. 24, season 3 of Charmed will join Batwoman on Sunday nights.

All American returns for season 3 on Monday, Jan. 18. Starting Feb. 8, Black Lightning season 4 will join All American on Monday nights.

Riverdale and Nancy Drew return on Jan. 20, and will air on Wednesday nights going forward. Thursday nights will see the return of Supernatural star Jared Padalecki to the network with the series premiere of Walker, the new reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger. It will be joined on Thursdays by the new season of Legacies.

Last but not least, Tuesdays are set to be superhero night for The CW, with Superman & Lois making its series premiere on Feb. 23 alongside the return of The Flash, which The CW now credits as its most-watched series.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: