Riverdale Close this dialog window Streaming Options

It's almost time to head back to Riverdale — not to be confused with Rivervale.

After December marked the end of Riverdale's five-episode event — and the series hitting its milestone 100th episode — the CW has revealed when we can expect the series to continue its sixth season, and it's a bit later than originally planned.

The series, which was previously set to return Sunday, March 6, will now be back two weeks later, on March 20. The reason for the move wasn't shared, but rest assured the show will have a lot to deal with after the events of Rivervale.

As showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told EW at the start of the Rivervale event, "We sort of said, 'What would be really fun is if we could figure out a way to tell these stories in Rivervale and then figure out some way that they were in continuity and that they affected and informed the rest of season 6."''

Riverdale Erinn Westbrook, Alvin Sanders, and Cole Sprouse on 'Riverdale' | Credit: The CW

We've already seen some overlap. For one thing, Rivervale existing is the reason Archie (K.J. Apa) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) survived Hiram's (Mark Consuelos) bomb.

We'll find out just what else will be impacted by Rivervale when Riverdale returns.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: