The CW has made some important decisions about its upcoming shows. On Monday, the network announced that it had given a series order to both Naomi, the DC superhero show produced by Ava DuVernay, and All American: Homecoming, a spin-off of the popular sports drama.

This is in addition to the previously-announced series orders for the upcoming reboots of 4400 and Legends of the Hidden Temple.

On the other hand, the live-action Powerpuff Girls series did not get a series order — at least not yet. Powerpuff is now being reworked and repiloted off-cycle, though the four leads Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, Yana Perrault, and Donald Faison all remain attached.

While the main All American series focuses on football, All American: Homecoming will follow a young tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills and an elite baseball player from Chicago as they contend with the high stakes of college sports, while also navigating the highs, lows, and sexiness of unsupervised early adulthood at a prestigious Historically Black College. That tennis hopeful is none other than Simone (Geffri Maya), moving over from All American proper. The spin-off will also star Peyton Alex Smith, Kelly Jenrette, Cory Hardrict, Sylvester Powell, Netta Walker, and Camille Hyde. The pilot episode of Homecoming will air on The CW on Monday, July 5, as part of this season of All American.

Based on the recent DC comic of the same name by David F. Walker and Jamal Campbell, Naomi will follow a teen girl's journey from her small northwestern town to the heights of the Multiverse. After a supernatural event strikes her hometown, Naomi (Kaci Walfall) sets out to uncover its origins, and discovers more than she expected.

In addition to Walfall, Naomi will star Cranston Johnson, Alexander Wraith, Mary-Charles Jones, Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar, Daniel Puig, Camila Moreno, Will Meyers, and Aidan Gemme. The series is written and executive produced by DuVernay and Arrow veteran Jill Blankenship. Amanda Marsalis (Queen Sugar) directed and coexecutive produced the pilot episode.