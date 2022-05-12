DC series Gotham Knights has also been picked up by the network.

It's official: The Supernatural family will carry on.

The CW has ordered Supernatural prequel The Winchesters to series. Narrated by Jensen Ackles' Dean Winchester, The Winchesters follows John and Mary Winchester (played by Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger) before they became parents to Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean. The one-hour drama is described as "the epic, untold story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world."

Donnelly and Rodger follow in the footsteps of Samantha Smith, Amy Gumenick, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Matt Cohen, who embodied Mary and John (of different ages) during the flagship series. The Winchesters comes from executive producers Robbie Thompson, Jensen Ackles, and Danneel Ackles.

In other prequel news, the network announced it has also picked up Walker: Independence to series. The Walker prequel, executive produced by Padalecki, stars Matt Barr as Hoyt Rawlins. Set in the 1800s, it follows Abby Walker (Katherine McNamara), an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while journeying West. As she seeks revenge, Abby crosses paths with the lovable rogue Hoyt Rawlins (Barr). The pair end up in Independence, Texas — a town where nothing is what it seems — where they encounter an eclectic group of residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams.

Last but not least, the network picked up Gotham Knights, a new DC series based on the comics of the same name. Gotham Knights will pick up in the aftermath of Bruce Wayne's murder as his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman's enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. But with Gotham at its worst, the team of mismatched fugitives will become its new hope. The show comes from executive producers Chade Fiveash, James Stoteraux, Danny Cannon, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden, and co-executive producer (and EW alum) Natalie Abrams.

(Fun fact: Gotham Knights also stars a Supernatural family member, as Misha Collins will play Harvey Dent in the new series.)

