The CW cancels 7 shows: Naomi, Charmed, Dynasty, and more

Legacies, 4400, In the Dark, and Roswell New Mexico are also done.

Naomi (TV series) type TV Show network The CW genre Superhero

Thursday was a bloodbath over at the CW, with the network canceling no fewer than seven TV shows: Naomi, Legacies, 4400, Roswell New Mexico, In the Dark, Charmed, and Dynasty.

The superhero drama Naomi just wrapped up its first season earlier this week, and it happened to end on a big twist that has now become a rather dark ending. (If you're caught up, you can read our postmortem interview with star Kaci Walfall.) 4400, a reboot of the 2004 CBS sci-fi series of the same name, has also been brought to an end after a single season.

Other CW reboots met the same fate as 4400. Season 5 of Dynasty and season 4 of Charmed, both currently airing, will be the final seasons of their shows. Roswell New Mexico and In the Dark, meanwhile, haven't even started airing their final seasons yet; those both kick off June 6.

'Naomi,' 'Charmed,' and 'Dynasty' 'Naomi,' 'Charmed,' and 'Dynasty' | Credit: Tom Griscom/The CW; Colin Bentley/The CW; Annette Brown/The CW

When Legacies airs its finale this summer, it will be the first time in years that the CW will be without any current shows in the Vampire Diaries universe. Similarly, the cancellation of Naomi — following the axing of Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow last month — brings the network down to just three DC superhero shows: The Flash, Superman & Lois, and Stargirl.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: