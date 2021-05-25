CW's new fall schedule includes a Waltons Christmas special

The network will honor the 50th anniversary of the very first Waltons special that kicked off the memorable series. See CW's full 2021-2022 fall schedule.

The CW has made big changes to its fall schedule, giving new nights to shows like Riverdale, Nancy Drew, and DC's Legends of Tomorrow while Sundays are now devoted to competition shows and Saturdays are for the unscripted funnies.

The network also announced three big specials for the end of the year, including The Waltons' Homecoming that celebrates the 50th anniversary of the very first Waltons special, The Homecoming: A Christmas Story, that kicked off the long-running series. The CW special will star Bellamy Young as Olivia, Logan Shroyer as John Boy, and feature Richard Thomas, who was the original John Boy, as the narrator.

THE WALTONS The CW will honor the 50th anniversary of the very first Waltons special that kicked off the memorable series. | Credit: Everett Collection

"It's Americana, it has a touch of middle America to it," CW CEO Mark Pedowitz told reporters Tuesday. "It felt like a nice way to give back to the country. And having Bellamy and Richard attached gave a level of authentication. We are not worried about the demographics. We think it's going to be a total audience play. It will deliver an older audience, but we are not unhappy to have older audiences look at our shows. We are kind of excited about it."

There's also The Scooby-Doo Reunion Special and Beebo Saves Christmas. For midseason, there's a spin-off of All American and a new high-concept supernatural show from Ava DuVernay called Naomi. And how about this, fans of The 100 -- discussions still continue over a possible prequel, though it could end up on HBO Max. Stay tuned.

See below for CW's 2021-2022 fall schedule:

Sunday

8 p.m. Legends of the Hidden Temple

9 p.m. Killer Camp



Monday

8 p.m. All American

9 p.m. 4400



Tuesday

8 p.m. The Flash

9 p.m. Riverdale



Wednesday

8 p.m. DC's Legends of Tomorrow

9 p.m. Batwoman

Thursday

8 p.m. Walker

9 p.m. Legacies



Friday

8 p.m. Penn & Teller: Fool Us

9 p.m. Nancy Drew



Saturday

8 p.m. Whose Line Is It Anyway?

8:30 p.m. Whose Line Is it Anyway?

9 p.m. World's Funniest Animals

9:30 p.m. World's Funniest Animals

Here are the descriptions for the new shows and specials:

Legends of the Hidden Temple: This supersized, adult version of the original Nickelodeon series is taken out of the studio and into a "jungle," scaled up with tougher challenges and much bigger prizes on the line. It preserves the old series' favorite elements includin: "Olmec" (the giant talking Mayan head), the"Moat Crossings," "The Steps of Knowledge," the "Temple Run," and of course, the iconic team names: "Purple Parrots," "Blue Barracudas," "Orange Iguanas," "Red Jaguars," "Silver Snakes" and "Green Monkeys." Every episode is a hero's journey through a mysterious jungle. Five teams begin the journey, but only one is "strong enough and smart enough" to enter the ominous Olmec's Temple, avoid the "dreaded" Temple Guards, retrieve a lost treasure, and return it to its rightful owner.

Killer Camp: The new U.S. version will return to "Camp Pleasant" as a mix of 13 unlucky American and British campers navigate through new deadly twists and surprises while competing to expose the "killer" among them for a share of the $50,000 cash prize. Each night, one of them will be viciously dispatched by camp handyman Bruce, who's back with counselor Bobby (comedian Bobby Mair), and a whole host of surprises and hilariously elaborate new murders.

The Waltons' Homecoming is set in the 1933 Depression Era and told through the eyes of John Boy, the 17-year-old eldest child of John and Olivia Walton. His mother expects John Boy to help her raise his sisters and brothers, and his father expects him to follow in his footsteps to help support the family, but secretly, John Boy wants to be a writer. Times are hard enough in 1933, but to make matters worse, it looked to be the Waltons' first Christmas without John Sr. When Olivia receives a letter that John Sr. is planning to make it home for Christmas after all, the family is thrilled and races to prepare for his homecoming. But when a storm threatens his arrival on Christmas Eve, and John Sr. is nowhere to be found, Olivia sends John Boy out into the night to find his daddy - a journey that will change John Boy's life forever.



The Scooby-Doo Reunion Special sees the Scooby gang reunite at Warner Bros. Studios to reminisce about their favorite cases and how they were filmed. But it turns out that the backlot may have its OWN monster problem! Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and Scooby-Doo investigate this mystery while celebrating the legacy of the franchise during this one-hour special.

Beebo Saves Christmas is a one-hour special featuring everyone's favorite fuzzy toy turned furry god.