Cush Jumbo exits The Good Fight ahead of season 5

The Good Fight has lost another one of its original fighters. EW has confirmed that Cush Jumbo, who portrayed Lucca Quinn, is exiting the CBS All Access legal drama ahead of its fifth season.

The British actress started playing Lucca in the final season of The Good Wife before moving over to the spin-off once the former ended. The Good Fight co-creators Michelle and Robert King hoped to tie up Lucca's storyline in the recently-concluded fourth season; however, that ended up not being possible because the current COVID-19 pandemic forced the show to shutdown before it finished shooting the season. Thus, the seventh episode of season 4, which dropped Thursday, became the season finale. All parties involved hope they'll be able to put a period on Lucca's arc in season 5.

“I have had the most amazing time over the last five years working with Robert, Michelle and the crews of both The Good Wife and The Good Fight," said Jumbo in a statement provided to EW. "I will miss them all so much, but am so excited to explore pastures new. Due to the pandemic forcing us to shut down early we weren’t able to wrap up Lucca’s story fully and so I hope if schedules allow I can return next season to do that.”

“We've loved every moment of working with Cush for the last five years and everyone in The Good Fight universe will miss her terribly," said the Kings in a statement. "Given the pandemic-forced premature ending of Season 4, it's our hope that Cush will be able to return when we resume filming Season 5 in order to give Lucca a proper send-off.”

Unfortunately, Jumbo isn't the only original cast-member who won't be returning as a series regular next season. Delroy Lindo, who played Adrian Boseman, was also planning on leaving the series at the end of the fourth season. The Kings told TVLine that they hoped to have Lindo back in season 5 to wrap-up Adrian's story, too.

All four seasons of The Good Fight are available to stream on CBS All Access now.

