Katherine Langford fantasy series Cursed canceled at Netflix after one season

The series starred 13 Reasons Why 's Katherine Langford as Nimue, a teenage heroine with magical powers destined to become the legendary Lady of the Lake. An adaptation of the graphic novel illustrated by Frank Miller and written by Tom Wheeler, the big-budget series followed Nimue on a quest to locate the wizard Merlin and deliver an ancient sword.

"We've really just had a taste of where this story could go," Langford told EW in the wake of the first season's release. "What really excited me about her is that a lot of season one is about the sword and slightly opening the door ajar a tiny bit on her potential. I think that there's so much more left behind that door that we haven't seen with or without the sword and also her relationship with Merlin."