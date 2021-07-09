Katherine Langford fantasy series Cursed canceled at Netflix after one season
The 13 Reasons Why star played a teen heroine on a quest to be the legendary Lady of the Lake.
It seems there's room for only so many medieval fantasy dramas at Netflix. The streamer has canceled the Arthurian-legend reimagining Cursed after a single season, EW has confirmed.
The series starred 13 Reasons Why's Katherine Langford as Nimue, a teenage heroine with magical powers destined to become the legendary Lady of the Lake. An adaptation of the graphic novel illustrated by Frank Miller and written by Tom Wheeler, the big-budget series followed Nimue on a quest to locate the wizard Merlin and deliver an ancient sword.
"We've really just had a taste of where this story could go," Langford told EW in the wake of the first season's release. "What really excited me about her is that a lot of season one is about the sword and slightly opening the door ajar a tiny bit on her potential. I think that there's so much more left behind that door that we haven't seen with or without the sword and also her relationship with Merlin."
The series also starred Devon Terrell as Arthur, Gustaf Skarsgard as Merlin, Daniel Sharman as Lancelot, and Sebastian Armesto as King Uther.
Cursed is the latest in a recent string of single-season cancellations at Netflix, including the superhero saga Jupiter's Legacy, the teen drama Grand Army, the Kevin James comedy The Crew, and Jamie Foxx's sitcom Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!
Related content:
Cursed (TV Show)
|type
|
|rating
|status
|
|network
|
Comments