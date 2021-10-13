HBO's comedy's first season 11 trailer also features an alarmingly coiffed Seth Rogen and the return of Vince Vaughn and Jon Hamm.

Larry David is as repugnant as ever in the Curb Your Enthusiasm season 11 trailer

After a long hiatus, Larry David is bald, rested, and ready to get into more arguments.

In a just-released trailer for season 11 of HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm, the Seinfeld co-creator is creating all sorts of comedic commotion again.

He doesn't appreciate Susie (Susie Essman) telling him to look her in the eye during a toast, nor does he approve of her gossiping about his ratty towels. ("You want to talk about me? Fine! You want to talk about my relationships? Fine! Do not discuss my towels!") He tells Jeff (Jeff Garlin) that he's too smart to sit in traffic, as this calamity only befalls people who have done something stupid. He declines to pray for a the ill father of a country club member (Rob Morrow) because he'll "feel like an idiot." He also apparently says some weird stuff to an alarmingly coiffed Seth Rogen and disappoints Cheryl (Cheryl Hines) on cue.

The two-minute trailer also features the return of Vince Vaughn and Jon Hamm, the latter of whom informs Larry that the movie in which he was to play Larry has vanished (they loved the performance but hated the character). Oh, and Leon (JB Smoove) laments to Larry that taking a dog to the vet is like taking your car to the dealership. Well, he says it more vividly, and with some f-bombs. See for yourself below.

Curb Your Enthusiasm returns Oct. 24. Guest stars this season include Woody Harrelson, Bill hader, Lucy Liu, and Patton Oswalt.

