Despite Larry David's wishes, HBO renews Curb Your Enthusiasm for season 11

You can't keep a neurotic man down. HBO announced on Tuesday that it had renewed the festival of misery called Curb Your Enthusiasm for an 11th season. “Believe me, I’m as upset about this as you are," said creator/star Larry David in a statement. "One day I can only hope that HBO will come to their senses and grant me the cancellation I so richly deserve.”

Premiering in 2000, Curb has amassed 43 Emmy nominations, including eight Outstanding Comedy nods, and six lead actor nods for David. There was a six-year break between seasons 8 and 9, and two years between 9 and 10, the latter of which wrapped up earlier this year with David's spite store burning down and his bitter rival moving in next door. David plays his cards close to the vest after each season about the possibility of another season, but Curb showrunner Jeff Schaffer sounded optimistic after the season 10 finale, while acknowledging that Hollywood's shutdown in the wake of global pandemic would impact work on a potential new season. "We've been doing a lot of FaceTiming, Larry and I," Schaffer told EW. "We're still in the talking about talking-about-it stage. Between every season, we have to replenish. Luckily, detailing the social shortcomings of the Westside Angelenos is pretty much an evergreen business. The one spanner in the works right now is that usually in between seasons, we go out into the world and embarrass ourselves or chronicle terrible people. But right now, we're all just stuck at home. So that's a little disappointing. But I will say we both discovered that we have very deep reservoirs of stories of us making fools of ourselves."