Watch Matthew McConaughey, Tina Fey, more join Joe Jonas on his travels in Cup of Joe

If the coronavirus put the kibosh on a trip you had planned, Joe Jonas is here to help... sort of.

On Monday, Quibi served up the first episode of Cup of Joe, a new travel series that follows the Jonas brother on the Happiness Begins tour, exploring the various cities he's always been too busy to fully experience.

"I've toured the world with my brothers, playing in every major city. But I've never had the time to explore any of them," Jonas explains in the trailer above, which offers a sneak peek at some of the celebrity tour guides accompanying him at each stop, including Matthew McConaughey, Tina Fey, and Jonas's wife (and fellow Quibi-show headliner) Sophie Turner. It also features a glimpse at the slate of destinations — Paris, Berlin, and Amsterdam among them — and what Jonas will be getting up to in each city. (Apparently, he's always wanted to try stand-up comedy.) It's about as close to a world tour as we can get right now.

Cup of Joe is streaming now on Quibi.

