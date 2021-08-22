CSI: Vegas star William Petersen hospitalized on set of sequel series due to exhaustion

William Petersen was hospitalized due to exhaustion on the set of CSI: Vegas on Friday, EW can confirm.

"He is exhausted from long hours on set for the past 12 weeks and was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure," Petersen's publicist told PEOPLE.

He's since been released and is feeling better, according to TMZ.

Petersen is reprising his classic CSI role in the new show, which is described by CBS as a sequel to the original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. Petersen and Jorja Fox are playing investigators Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle, and the series is also set to feature Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mel Rodriguez, and Mandeep Dhillon.

Here's the official longline for the new version: "CSI: Vegas opens a brand-new chapter in Las Vegas, the city where it all began. Facing an existential threat that could bring down the Crime Lab, a brilliant new team of forensic investigators must welcome back old friends and deploy new techniques to preserve and serve justice in Sin City."

The miniseries is set to premiere on Oct. 6 on CBS after being delayed a year due to the pandemic. Early last year, it was revealed that CBS was looking to revive its most original franchise to help mark the 20th anniversary of the show.

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation premiered Oct. 6, 2000, and ran for 15 seasons, launching several spin-offs before wrapping with a two-hour movie finale in September 2015. The series — which starred Peterson, Fox, Marg Helgenberger, George Eads, and more — followed crime-scene investigators for the Las Vegas Police Department as they worked to crack cases. It was the most-watched drama series in the world for seven years.