This kiss! Unstoppable. Why Gil and Sara finally locked lips in the CSI: Las Vegas finale

Fans never see the beloved couple show affection — that is — until now.

It was definitely a kiss worth waiting for!

In the final minutes of Wednesday's CSI: Las Vegas finale, Gil (William Petersen) and Sara (Jorja Fox) locked lips on screen for their first time as a married couple. It was a huge (but welcome!) departure for the Grissoms — the duo simply hasn't shown a lot of affection on the crime procedural since they first coupled during CSI's initial run from 2000-15.

This time, however, was different.

"It's the most intimate you have ever seen them," says Executive Producer/showrunner Jason Tracey. "Hopefully, it will feel like a payoff for those who have been so invested in the Gil and Sara relationship. It's been really interesting to have the two of them married on screen for the first time for an extended stretch. It's a huge responsibility to take the relationship and put it all on screen. But you don't want to go from 0 to 60. You have to have a slow build."

CSI Credit: CBS

This season of CSI: Las Vegas featured "stolen moments" of intimacy for the Grissoms, like when they shared a hotel room at the beginning of the season. Almost immediately, fans wanted more and made sure to express their wishes via social media.

"Love those fans!" says Tracey, who talked with the actors before including anything touchy-feely between Gil and Sara. "They know these characters better than I do," he says. "We could all benefit by putting them in the driver's seat. I think it paid off."

To film the final moment on the rollercoaster, the actors only had to travel a few miles to ride a rollercoaster. CSI: Las Vegas films in Santa Clarita, CA near Six Flags Magic Mountain.

"There are some great roller coasters in Las Vegas but we didn't have to go all the way there for one shot," says Tracey. "They got it in one shot! Although I think the two of them were having enough fun, that they would have stayed there all night."

CBS has yet to announce whether CSI: Las Vegas will be renewed for a second season.

