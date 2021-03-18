Things are far from light and sunny in the first Cruel Summer trailer

"I am the most hated person in the nation."

EW can exclusively debut the first trailer for Freeform's Cruel Summer, and despite the seasonal setting, things seem far from sunshiny fun. Starring Chiara Aurelia and Olivia Holt and executive-produced by Jessica Biel, the psychological mystery spans three mid-'90s summers, telling the story of Jeanette Turner (Aurelia), a nerdy wannabe cool girl whose popularity suddenly hits an upward trajectory when seemingly perfect Kate Wallis (Holt) goes missing and Jeanette assumes her role. "We all want what we can't have," Jeanette says in the trailer, "even if we have to change ourselves to get it."

Things start to spiral for Jeanette when she is accused of being connected to the popular girl's disappearance. Sure, all signs point to Jeanette's guilt, but maybe Kate isn't quite as innocent as she seems. Told through shifting points of view, the series challenges perception and explores how one girl can go from being a sweet outlier to the most despised person in America.

Cruel Summer premieres with a two-hour event on April 20 at 9 p.m. ET on Freeform. Watch the trailer above.

(Video courtesy of Freeform)