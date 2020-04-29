Robot Chicken team bring medieval depravity in NSFW Crossing Swords trailer

Nicholas Hoult as valiant knight-in-training says it best: "This is a cesspool." But it's the kind of cesspool you can't help but watch.

John Harvatine IV and Tom Root, two executive producers of Robot Chicken, now bring medieval sex dungeons, cocaine-fueled ragers, and talk of "butt play" in Hulu's first trailer for their new adult animated show, Crossing Swords. But the depravity, including full-frontal nudity, is okay because all the characters are depicted as little Playmate pals — or maybe that makes it worse.

Patrick, voiced by the Mad Max: Fury Road and The Favourite star, has been training to become a knight when gets a dream squire job at the castle. The problem is, he quickly finds out the monarchs are just a bunch of horny deviants. "Ten years of training has led to this," he says. "How am I supposed to be a knight for these people?"

There are things in the Queen's "fun dungeon" he will never be able to unsee.

Other members of the voice cast include Adam Ray, Tara Strong, Tony Hale, Luke Evans, Seth Green, Alanna Ubach, Adam Pally, Yvette-Nicole Brown, Maya Erskine, Breckin Meyer, and Wendi McClendon-Covey.

Season 1, consisting of 10 episodes, will premiere on Hulu this June 12.

