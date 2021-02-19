Criminal Minds revival in early stages of development at Paramount+

What's that you said about goodbye, Criminal Minds?

The CBS procedural that wrapped its 15-year run on CBS in February 2020 could make a comeback on Paramount+, EW has confirmed.

Showrunner and Executive Producer Erica Messer is on board to return, but it's not clear for now which actors will want to come back to play FBI profilers again.

For those who aren't keeping up with the streaming wars, Paramount + is the new name for CBS All Access, the platform launched by CBS Corp in 2014. Parent company ViacomCBS is looking to seriously boost the site's subscriber base of nearly 8 million. Could a return of Criminal Minds help? It surely couldn't hurt. The channel has already announced a revival of The Real World featuring the cast from the first season.

Image zoom Credit: Michael Yarish/CBS

Paramount+ is expected to launch March 4 with additional programming from Viacom channels CBS, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, The Smithsonian Channel, and Paramount Pictures.

Launched in 2005, Criminal Minds follows profilers who work in the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit. In an interview last year before the show wrapped its run, Messer talked about her writers room and whether she would ever want to do another procedural.

"Some people love telling procedural stories and especially serial killer stories, so some plan to keep pursuing that," Messer told EW. "Others like myself wanted to step away from it a little bit and look for the light in the world instead of all this darkness. But everybody who's been on this show has an incredible skill set that we can't ignore. It's the skill set of being able to tell a mystery and being able to tell a character-driven procedural. It's been a lot of fun."