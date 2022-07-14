After being reportedly dead in the water, the reboot of the popular series is back on.

Criminal Minds is returning — for real this time and with most of the cast — to Paramount+

Well, Paget Brewster, you've been proven wrong.

After some confusion over the state of a revival of Criminal Minds, Brewster, who starred in the series as Emily Prentiss from 2006 to 2020, said she thought the project was "dead" in July 2021.

A little less than a year later, Brewster is among the original cast — including Joe Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez, A.J. Cook, and Aisha Tyler — signed up for the reboot of the series, which is now coming to Paramount+. Showrunner Erica Messer will also return. (For reals this time, you guys!)

Mantegna, who joined Criminal Minds in its third season as FBI agent David Rossi, tweeted a photo of himself touring a partially built set, using the hashtag "#criminalminds": "Just doing a little inspection today for an upcoming project."

A rep for Paramount+ did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

"And in the End" -- Following an explosive face-to-face encounter with Everett Lynch, a.k.a. "The Chameleon," Dr. Reid suffers from a brain injury and, while experiencing hallucinations, is visited by ghosts from his past. Also, the BAU makes a shocking discovery about Lynch that affects Rossi personally, and the entire BAU team comes together to celebrate Rossi's retirement, on the series finale of CRIMINAL MINDS, Wednesday, Feb. 19 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Written by executive producer Erica Messer and series star Kirsten Vangsness. Pictured (L-R): Gail O'Grady as Krystall Richards and Joe Mantegna as David Rossi Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved Gail O'Grady as Krystall Richards and Joe Mantegna as David Rossi in 'Criminal Minds' | Credit: Cliff Lipson/CBS

Launched in 2005, Criminal Minds followed profilers who work in the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit. Throughout its 15 seasons, the procedural was among CBS' most watched shows and its popularity continued on Netflix. It even spawned two spin-offs, Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior and Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, because apparently there's no such thing as too many unlawful brains.

Back in the dark ages (February 2021) when Paramount+ was still CBS All Access, Criminal Minds was set to return after airing its final episode in 2020. And then, nothing. Thanks to protracted negotiations with the cast and news of the reboot's cancellation being greatly, well, moderately, exaggerated, Brewster was right to assume that this just wasn't happening.

"I'll let you know if there is any progress, " she tweeted in response to a fan's inquiry about the show, "but it seems unlikely. Which is a bummer."

Well, hopefully she's reached out to that fan to assure them that this is indeed the real deal.

Unlike the CBS version of Criminal Minds, in which cases were solved by the end of the episode, the Paramount reboot will reportedly be serialized, with a single case taking up an entire season.

