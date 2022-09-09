Zach Gilford joins Criminal Minds cast in new Paramount+ revival series
It looks like the cast of the upcoming Criminal Minds revival has found themselves a new partner in crime.
The long-awaited revival of the beloved CBS drama has received both a new title and a new guest star ahead of its fall release date, Paramount+ announced Friday.
Titled Criminal Minds: Evolution, the series will see fan favorites Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster reprise their iconic roles from the original series alongside newcomer Zach Gilford.
In his season-long arc on the show, Gilford will play Elias Volt, an operations analyst at a global cybersecurity firm with a dark side and an obsession with death.
Following the casting announcement, the actor took to Twitter to share his excitement about the role.
"Such an honor to be joining the @criminalminds family," Gilford tweeted. "They've welcomed me with open arms… even though I've got a "dark side.'"
Criminal Minds: Evolution will feature the FBI's Behavioral Analytics Unit going toe-to-toe with perhaps their greatest UnSub yet: a mysterious perpetrator who has painstakingly crafted a network of serial killers during the pandemic.
"As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down," the show's the press release reads. "One murder at a time."
Criminal Minds: Evolution will stream exclusively on Paramount+ this fall.
