"Everybody's in a very different place," showrunner Erica Messer told EW in an interview. "We've got Prentiss, who has now been promoted outside of the BAU unit chief. She has a new position where she oversees dozens of units. Rossi has taken her place as unit chief, but he's going through a big thing. So he's kind of in all five stages of grief when we meet him in the first two episodes. We will learn why by the end of the first hour. Alvez [Rodriguez] has been trying to help out raw scenes, sort of stay local for a while and handle those cases, while JJ [Cook] and Lewis [Tyler] have answered every single consultant call that they've gotten in the last year, which means plenty of nights away from home and living on the road. The word from above, the bureaucrats, is, 'Do more with less.' I think we can all relate to that as well. Our teams have been downsized and everybody's still got the same amount of work to do."