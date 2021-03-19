Crew member dies on set of The Conners

A member of the technical crew for The Conners has died on the comedy's Burbank, Calif., set in what has been described as a "fatal medical event."

Neither the name nor age of the male crew member has been shared with EW at this time. A spokeswoman for Werner Entertainment, which produces the comedy for ABC, released this statement: "He was a much loved member of The Conners and Roseanne families for over 25 years. As we remember our beloved colleague, we ask that you respect the privacy of his family and loved ones as they begin their grieving process."

According to TMZ, the man worked in lighting and was in his 50s. Studio medical personnel were unable to revive him and he was pronounced dead on the scene, the website reported.

Several members of the crew and writing staff of The Conners have been with the franchise since it first bowed on ABC in 1988. After running for nine seasons, the show was revived in 2018 with the original cast. It became The Conners a year later after its namesake, Roseanne Barr, was booted from the show.

The sitcom airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.