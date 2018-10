Cress Williams on 90210, Friday Night Lights, and more of his memorable roles

Williams’ first day of work as cocky basketball player D’Shawn Hardell was also the first time he ever set foot on a professional TV set. Looking back on it now, he mostly remembers how inexperienced and broke he was at the time. “I was still finishing my last couple of quarters of college. I didn’t know anything,” says the UCLA graduate. “I didn’t even know how I was going to eat.”

When he got to set that day, he saw that they had a food truck, but wasn’t sure how he was going order something since he didn’t have any money. “I’m looking at the menu and I’m just seeing all of this stuff and thinking about the fact I had no money, and then I see something that says, ‘Background breakfast.’ I didn’t even know that was the word for extras — background. So, the cook he looks at me and he’s like, What do you want?’ And I just kind of sheepishly said, ‘I guess I’ll take the background breakfast.’ He must have sensed something, and he’s like, ‘What do you do here?’ I’m like, ‘I’m an actor?’ He kind of shook his head and said ‘You can have whatever you want.’ I was like, ‘Really, for free? Oh my goodness! In that case…'”

And the day only improved from there. “We were filming on the court and I had to slam-dunk; that was probably the most fun.”