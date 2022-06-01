Chill your bones with a first look at the new Creepshow comic

EW can exclusively reveal that Skybound is publishing a five-issue comic book anthology based on the Shudder TV show Creepshow. The new comic book will launch Sept. 21 with each issue featuring different creative teams from the worlds of comics, film, television, and beyond.

Comics have always been a huge influence on the franchise, which began with the 1982 movie Creepshow. Director George Romero and screenwriter Stephen King paid direct homage to the gruesome EC horror comics of the '50s when they were creating their anthology of terror tales and Creepshow executive producer Greg Nicotero has found inspiration from the same source while overseeing the TV show.

"We're paying tribute to the horror comics of the '50s and '60s," Nicotero told EW in 2019. "These guys in the '50s were really pushing the envelope by creating these comic books that were just a little more violent, a little sexier, a little scarier than people could handle at the time, and they became controversial. But it was those comics that inspired Stephen King, that inspired George Romero."

The creative roster behind the Creepshow comic includes Chris Burnham (Die!Die!Die!), Paul Dini (Batman: The Animated Series), Steve Langford (Creepshow TV series), Josh Malerman (Creepshow TV series, Bird Box), David & Maria Lapham (Stray Bullets), Steve Foxe (Razorblades: The Horror Magazine), John McCrea (Hitman), and Kelley Jones (Batman, The Sandman), with more to be announced.

Creepshow comic | Credit: Skybound

"Growing up a fan of horror comics and Famous Monsters, I will never forget the thrill of seeing a new issue hit the stands ... thumbing through the pages with the anticipation of diving into a dark twisted and outrageous world filled with ghouls, zombies and the classic comeuppance," said Nicotero in a statement about the new comic. "I'm very proud to see Creepshow find its rightful place on comic book shelves everywhere!"

"Creepshow has consistently been one of the best things in horror for the last 40 years, and for Skybound to be able to carry on such a rich horror tradition is an absolute thrill," said Jon Moisan, Editor at Skybound. "We knew a franchise this prolific would require the best talent in the industry, so we assembled a collection of creators that will do the Creepshow name proud. The stories they have planned are going to scare the absolute hell out of people."'

Creepshow is produced by Cartel Entertainment. Exclusively see the cover of Creepshow issue #1 above.