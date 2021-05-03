Trixie Mattel is a real doll in exclusive Crank Yankers images

See EW's exclusive reveal of the character images for the new season of Crank Yankers, including Tracy Morgan, Desus & Mero, Annie Murphy, and more.

Crank Yankers type TV Show network Comedy Central

Drag legend Trixie Mattel's skinny doll parts are just as stunning in puppet form.

EW has the exclusive reveal of the RuPaul's Drag Race icon's debut as a Crank Yankers character ahead of the prank phone call series' upcoming season.

Crank Yankers Trixie Mattel joins 'Crank Yankers.' | Credit: Comedy Central

Returning characters from the show's past include Spoonie Luv, Elmer Higgins, Niles Standish, Bobby Fletcher, Terrence Catheter, and Mr. Birchum.

Crank Yankers premiered in 2002 and ran for four seasons on Comedy Central, with season 5 reviving in 2019 ahead of the show's first Emmy nod for Outstanding Voice-Over performance.

Crank Yankers season 6 premieres Wednesday, May 5 at 10:30 p.m. ET on Comedy Central. See EW's exclusive character reveals above and below.

