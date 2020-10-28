Fox taps Craig Robinson to host The Masked Dancer

Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, and Ashley Tisdale will serve as panelists for the celebrity reality competition.

The upcoming Fox reality competition series The Masked Dancer has revealed its host and panelists.

The show is both a twist on the network's ever-popular The Masked Singer, and an expansion of “The Masked Dancer” segment featured on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. On it, celebrity contestants will be dressed head-to-toe in elaborate costumes and facemasks, performing dancing routines with equally disguised partners and back-up dancers ready to perform routines in the style of hip-hop, salsa, jazz, tap dancing, and more.

As a series of clues are disseminated throughout clip packages, routines, and even costume details, the panelists will try and determine who is under the mask among a group of celebrity competitor that together have amassed more than 38 million albums sold worldwide, 20 Emmy Award wins, 20 Grammy Award nominations, 10 World Dancing titles, five New York Times Best-Selling Author titles, four Olympic gold medals, and three Broadway show appearances.

While guest panelists have yet to be announced, the show has already begun filming, and will premiere on Fox in December.

