André Nemec, showrunner of Netflix's upcoming Cowboy Bebop, previously told EW he didn't want to "serve the exact same meal" as the original anime when adapting the source material into live-action. But he couldn't ignore some classic moments. His show's first trailer reveals some of those he's bringing to the streamer in a few weeks' time.

Netflix released the new sneak peek at Cowboy Bebop Tuesday night during an online countdown event, wherein actors John Cho (Spike Spiegel), Daniella Pineda (Faye Valentine), and Mustafa Shakir (Jet Black) popped in to help hype the trailer.

Various characters and scenes fans of the anime will recognize show up in the preview, which offers us the first footage from the series. Netflix previously released a standalone Cowboy Bebop short as a promo for the show.

Law & Order: SVU's Tamara Tunie makes her debut as Ana, a friend of Spike and owner of the hottest jazz club on Mars (a slight deviation to the bar's setting in the anime). We also see Spike and Jet grappling with the Teddy Bomber, literally a guy who dresses in a teddy bear costume and blows things up; Spike speaking with Katerina Solensan, a character from the anime's first episode, which suggests we'll be seeing the skirmish with the Red Eye drug; and the creepy clown-like Mad Pierrot, shown laughing maniacally.

In terms of specific scenes going from anime to live-action, the trailer shows Cho and his costar Alex Hassell, who plays Red Dragon crime syndicate henchman Vicious, recreating the famous fight scene from the anime's "Ballad of Fallen Angels" episode.

COWBOY BEBOP Alex Hassell and John Cho recreating the 'Cowboy Bebop' anime's 'Ballad of Fallen Angels' fight scene in live-action. | Credit: GEOFFREY SHORT/NETFLIX

Cowboy Bebop Vicious and Spike Spiegel fight in the 'Ballad of Fallen Angels' episode from the 'Cowboy Bebop' anime.

Cowboy Bebop is set far in the future after a catastrophic event forced humanity to colonize Earth's surrounding moons and planets. In this lawless galaxy, police employ bounty hunters to help reel in criminals. Spike, Faye, and Jet are three such space cowboys who find themselves working together aboard the Bebop ship with their trusty "data dog" Ein, a genetically enhanced super-intelligent corgi (also spotted in the trailer).

"I think that the poetic nature of the anime absolutely allowed for us to mine the archetypal nature of the characters and dig out deeper histories that we wanted to explore — and answer some of the questions that the anime leaves you with," Nemec told EW of adapting Cowboy Bebop. "I think to just redo the anime will leave an audience hungry for something that they already saw."

Cowboy Bebop premieres on Netflix on Nov. 19. Watch the trailer above.

