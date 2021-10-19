John Chow, Daniella Pineda, and Mustafa Shakir channel the original anime in this teaser for the new live-action series.

There's been a healthy amount of skepticism amongst the Cowboy Bebop fandom over how Netflix's upcoming live-action series would adapt the spirit and the vibe of the beloved anime. Well, the streamer has provided our best look yet on that front.

The Lost Session, a new Cowboy Bebop short comprised of unique footage that won't be featured in the actual series, dropped on Tuesday. We see John Cho in action as bounty hunter Spike Spiegel, Daniella Pineda channeling her inner Faye Valentine with lots of wise-cracking at her chums' expense, and Mustafa Shakir being Spike's foil as fellow space cowboy Jet Black.

The series follows these three bounty hunters as they troll the galaxy in the year 2071 for their next score, but each of them come with some pretty heavy baggage that will be unpacked as the show goes on.

The Lost Session hints at Spike's baggage, as the character has a vision of Vicious (Alex Hassell), a hitman for the dreaded Red Dragon crime syndicate and someone from Spike's past come back to haunt him.

Cowboy Bebop Daniella Pineda, John Cho, and Mustafa Shakir in the 'Cowboy Bebop' 'Lost Session' short. | Credit: Netflix

The colors, the music (thanks to a score written by the anime's original composer Yoko Kanno), the sets, and the quick camera movements all scream Bebop. And speaking of, the short also gives us our first look at the exterior of the Bebop spaceship, our antiheroes' home base, as well as Spike's Swordfish jet.

The live-action Cowboy Bebop will premiere on Netflix in a month on Nov. 19. Watch The Lost Session in the video above.

