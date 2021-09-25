Cowboy Bebop (Live-Action Series) type TV Show network Netflix

The music of the Cowboy Bebop anime returns for the live-action series.

Netflix revealed the new show's opening credits sequence during its TUDUM fan event this weekend, and it recreates the famous opener of the original with stars John Cho, Daniella Pineda, Mustafa Shakir, and more members of the cast.

Of course, there's the return of the iconic Cowboy Bebop theme music composed by Yoko Kanno, who is back as the composer of Cowboy Bebop for the live-action adaptation. Her piece plays over the sequence.

Cowboy Bebop is set in a future where a disaster has forced Earth's inhabitants to colonize nearby moons and planets. Growing crime rates led authorities to utilize bounty hunters to help track down some of the galaxy's most notorious figures. Three of those space cowboys include Cho's Spike Spiegel, Pineda's Faye Valentine, and Shakir's Jet Black.

The new Cowboy Bebop sequence features snippets of footage from the show, including this trio of characters in action. We also see, for the first time, some of the other ensemble members, including Alex Hassell as Vicious, a hitman henchman of the the villainous Syndicate organization; Tamara Tunie as Ana, the owner of the hottest jazz club on Mars; Mason Alexander Park as Ana's right hand, Gren; and one unnamed but totally adorable Corgi actor playing Ein, the data dog.

COWBOY BEBOP (L to R) JOHN CHO as SPIKE SPIEGEL, MUSTAFA SHAKIR as JET BLACK, DANIELLA PINEDA as FAYE VALENTINE and EIN in Cowboy Bebop John Cho as Spike Spiegel, Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black, and Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine in 'Cowboy Bebop' | Credit: Geoffrey Short/Netflix

Cowboy Bebop, showrun by André Nemec, will premiere on Netflix this Nov. 19.

"We got under the skin of who the live-action characters were going to be, their deeper histories, our expansion of the canon," Nemec previously told EW.

"I promise we will never take the original anime away from the purists. It will always exist out there," he added. "But I'm very excited about the stories that we're telling. I believe we've done a really nice job of not violating the canon in any direction but merely offering some extra glimpses into the world that was already created."

Watch the credits sequence above.

