The streamer released the official first look at the popular anime character in live-action.

Spoilers ahead for first season of Netflix's Cowboy Bebop.

Netflix's live-action Cowboy Bebop has finally answered a question fans have been asking since the beginning: What the heck is going on with Ed?

The popular character has eluded detection since the show was announced, beyond the fact that we knew the kooky teen hacker known as "Radical Ed" was coming to the series in some form. Now, Netflix has announced that newcomer actor Eden Perkins is playing the role.

Spoiler warning for those who wish to go into the show blind: Netflix also released a GIF on social media showing Perkins in character.

Showrunner André Nemec never said much about how Ed factored into the live-action adaptation of the anime, mainly that, "I think everyone will be pleased."

Ed is a prominent character in the original Cowboy Bebop anime, which first premiered in Japan in 1998. She crossed paths with bounty hunters Spike Spiegel, Jet Black, and Faye Valentine, and was closely associated with the data dog known as Ein.

Live-action Ed doesn't have a prominent role in Cowboy Bebop's first season. In fact — and now this is a major spoiler — she doesn't even show up until the finale episode. That said, the producers are clearly already planning a second season.

Mason Alexander Park, who plays Gren in live-action, told EW they were originally cast in the part with the intent of debuting in season 2. But when the show went on hiatus in the midst of production, due to star John Cho's injury and the COVID-19 pandemic, Nemec and the writers started incorporating season 2 scripts into season 1. So, Ed, it seems, is also part of the season 2 trajectory.

"We really take our time to get to know our characters. And Ed is a very complicated character in all of the good and right ways," Nemec had told IGN. "And I wanted to make sure that, fingers crossed, we get to a season 2 that we really have the appropriate amount of time to explore the character of Ed."

He added, "Ed is a proper disrupter and really gets the guys into some real s--- every now and again. So, I think to really properly tell the story of Ed, the real estate was necessary to know who our characters were before disrupting their world with Ed."

Cowboy Bebop, starring Cho as Spike, Mustafa Shakir as Jet, and Daniella Pineda as Faye, is currently streaming on Netflix. A second season hasn't been officially announced.

