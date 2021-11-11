"The spirit of the anime is more than the costume of Faye Valentine," Nemec says. "There is a whole real person that exists underneath." Pineda describes that person as "a survivor." Faye may appear to be in her early 20s but is far older than she looks, having been cryogenically frozen for decades after a space-shuttle accident. "I felt a lot of empathy for her coming out of it and then not knowing anything about who you are, who your family is, if you were loved at one point," says the actress. "There's so many heartbreaking things about what she has to navigate, and yet she still is so incredibly strong and self-reliant. She's really funny. Any opportunity I got to add more comedic color to her, I really pushed for that."