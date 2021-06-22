Courtney Stodden would join Chrissy Teigen's reported Oprah interview 'if it would help people'

"I think that if it helps saves lives by me sharing my story I would consider it," Stodden said.

If Oprah Winfrey is going to interview Chrissy Teigen, Courtney Stodden would be open to joining.

"Oprah has a really big platform and I think that if it helps saves lives by me sharing my story I would consider it," Stodden told TMZ when asked if they would be open to joining Teigen for a potential interview. "I think that it's important to be kind in this world. There's been so much meanness, and a lot of deflecting, so I would consider it, yeah. If it would help people."

Reports that Teigen has been quietly plotting a "tell-all" interview in the same vein as Winfrey's talk with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been swirling since coming to light on a recent episode of iHeartRadio's Naughty but Nice podcast.

Stodden was only 16 when Teigen targeted them with cyberbullying. Earlier this month, Teigen released a lengthy apology on Medium, taking responsibility for her past toxic behavior, which included shots at Stodden, Lindsay Lohan, Farrah Abraham, and fashion designer Michael Costello.

"There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets. My targets didn't deserve them. No one does. Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding, and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humor. I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry," Teigen wrote in her apology.

Since speaking out, Stodden and Abraham have come forward with their own stories, while Costello came forward with his allegations that Teigen previously cyberbullied him to the point of near suicide. The model and actress has since denied the Project Runway alum's stories, accusing him of faking the shared screenshots.

