"And shame on lily James whoever the f– she is," Love added of the show's star.

Courtney Love slams Pamela Anderson miniseries for focusing on release of sex tape that 'destroyed my friend Pamela's life'

James stars as Love's longtime friend Pamela Anderson in the miniseries, which follows the former Baywatch star's marriage to rocker Tommy Lee (portrayed by Sebastian Stan) and the events surrounding the release of their infamous sex tape.

"I find this so f—ing outrageous," the Hole frontwoman said of Pam & Tommy in a Facebook post on Sunday. "When Pam / tommy sex tape was out / myself [Hole's drummer Patty Schemel] @pattyschemel and [Hole's bassist Melissa Auf der Maur] @xmadmx were making a record. And the lone women in many recording studios in la. Where all / ALL! The staff engineers/producers/owners / were watching the sex tape with huge schadenfreude . . Guffaws, It was disgusting. I banned anyone discussing it. . It destroyed my friend Pamela's life. Utterly."

Hulu released first look photos of James and Stan earlier this month that left fans all over social media celebrating the former Downton Abbey star and her likeness to Anderson. Stan was also on the receiving end of attention as his torso was emblazoned with tattoos and a pair of nipple rings.

Anderson tied the knot with the Mötley Crüe frontman in 1995 just four days after they met. The sex tape was shot during their honeymoon and was later stolen from their home by electrician Rand Gauthier (played Seth Rogen in the series) and released online. In 1998, they won a copyright infringement suit against Internet Entertainment Group, the company that sold it online.

Rounding out the cast are Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese, and Mozhan Marnò.

