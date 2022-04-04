In the words of Phoebe Buffay, "Oh, my eyes! My eyes!"

Friends alum Courteney Cox has tried out the Instagram face filter inspired by characters of the 1994 sitcom, and the results are terrifying.

The viral app morphs the faces of users to those of Ross Geller (David Schwimmer), Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc), Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), and, of course, Monica Geller (Cox), as evidenced by Cox's newest Instagram post.

The video begins with relatively recognizable faces at first: Cox transforms into Ross and Joey and recites their signature catchphrases (a downcast "Hi" for the former and flirty "How you doin'?" for the latter), but after a while, Cox is unable to differentiate the nightmarish faces.

"Who is that? Is that Monica? Not sure. Rachel? I don't know," Cox quips. "This is one of the worst apps I've ever seen." When she gets to Chandler's face, Cox observes her red complexion and says, "Wow. Chandler has rosacea." Later, she gets to a particularly unflattering one and jokes, "Is this me? I feel terrible about myself."

Aniston said she had to excuse herself from set a few times because she was so overcome with emotions from the reunion.

"I think we were just so naive walking into it, thinking, 'How fun is this going to be? They're putting the sets back together, exactly as they were,'" Aniston told The Hollywood Reporter. "Then you get there and it's like, 'Oh right, I hadn't thought about what was going on the last time I was actually here.'.. It was all very jarring and, of course, you've got cameras everywhere and I'm already a little emotionally accessible, I guess you could say, so I had to walk out at certain points. I don't know how they cut around it."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.