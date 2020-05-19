Courteney Cox surprises superfan who had virtual Friends-themed bar mitzvah

The actress popped into a call with a young fan and James Corden to gift him a foosball table in honor of his big day.

The old adage is right: Friends will be there for you.

During Monday night's at-home edition of The Late Late Show with James Corden, a 13-year-old Friends superfan got to celebrate his bar mitzvah with a member of the show's cast. Since Naftali's bar mitzvah fell during quarantine, he was unable to go ahead with his plans to throw a big Friends-themed party (he'd planned to include a big red sofa for photo ops, tables named after each character, and a foosball table like the one in Joey and Chandler's apartment), though his speech during the virtual event still referenced the series. So Corden decided to video-chat with him and added a special guest to the call: Courteney Cox, who played Monica Gellar on the beloved sitcom.

Despite Friends ending two years before Naftali was even born, he's watched the entire series seven times through. So when Cox popped up and asked the young fan if he recognized her, of course the answer was yes — and she didn't come empty handed. "Since you couldn’t have your bar mitzvah the way you wanted it, I decided to get you a foosball table just like the one in Joey and Chandler’s apartment," she told a delighted Naftali.

As if that wasn't gift enough, Corden then had Cox deliver Monica's signature "I knowwww!" line as an added bonus. Best (virtual) bar mitzvah ever?!!

