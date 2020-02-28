Courteney Cox to star in Starz horror-comedy Shining Vale

Image zoom MALIBU, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 06: Courteney Cox attends ROCK4EB! at Private Residence on October 06, 2019 in Malibu, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for EB) Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Courteney Cox is adding a new TV role to her roster.

The former Friends star is set to headline Shining Vale, a new horror-comedy pilot from creators Jeff Astrof and Sharon Horgan.

In it, Cox will play Patricia "Pat" Phelps, a former wild child who rose to fame by writing a raunchy drug-and-alcohol-soaked women’s empowerment novel, who moves with her dysfunctional family from the city to a house in a small town in which terrible things have occurred. But no one seems to notice that things are amiss except for Pat, who’s convinced she’s either depressed or possessed.

Shining Vale, which is being touted as a half-hour comedy, reunites Cox with Astrof, also a Friends alum who worked as a writer and story editor on the beloved sitcom in its early seasons.

“As Starz continues to expand its slate of original comedy series, we are incredibly proud to bring a talented actress such as Courteney Cox to the network to topline Shining Vale," said Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO of Starz. “Her previous success in the genre combined with her well-honed comedic chops make her the ideal actor to bring Pat to life.”

Astrof and Horgan are executive producing Shining Vale alongside Clelia Mountford from Merman, and Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor from Kapital Entertainment. Astrof wrote the pilot, from a story by Horgan and Astrof. Dearbhla Walsh (The Handmaid’s Tale, Traitors) directs and executive produces the pilot.

