Courteney Cox is the only one being haunted in first trailer for horror-comedy series Shining Vale

Everyone has their demons, but for Shining Vale's Pat Phelps, they might just be real.

The first trailer for the upcoming horror-comedy series, which was released Wednesday, introduces Courteney Cox's Pat, a former "wild child" who rose to fame by writing a raunchy, drug-and-alcohol-soaked women's empowerment novel (a.k.a. lady porn). As shown in the clip, above, Pat is short on inspiration for her next novel until she and her husband Terry (Greg Kinnear) move with their dog and two kids (Gus Birney and Dylan Gage) to a cold, creepy, Victorian mansion with a very dark past in Shining Vale, Conn. in a probably misguided attempt to save their marriage.

All of a sudden, the dog is barking, things are going bump in the night, and Pat is getting mysterious and explicit bursts of inspiration she can't explain after seeing Rosemary (Mira Sorvino), a dead 1950s housewife — that no one else seems to see. Is the house haunted, or is Pat — a 17-years-sober alcoholic battling depression — possibly dealing with schizophrenia like her mom did?

"Pat can only see Rosemary in a heightened state," like when Pat is on medications, or when stressed or anxious, showrunner Jeff Astrof previously told EW. "Rosemary is either a figment of Pat's imagination, or her alter ego, or her muse … Or she's a ghost or a demon trying to possess her."

Shining Vale, which was created by Astrof and Sharon Horgan, also stars Merrin Dungey and features Judith Light and Sherilyn Fenn. The series premieres with two episodes on Sunday, March 6 at midnight on the STARZ app and all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 10:20 p.m. ET/PT in the US and Canada.

