Courteney Cox horror-comedy Shining Vale gets series order at Starz: See the first look

Courteney Cox is officially returning to television as Starz picks up her new horror-comedy series Shining Vale for a first season of eight half-hour episodes.

The network released a first-look image of Cox as Patricia "Pat" Phelps and her family to accompany the news.

Shining Vale, created by Trial & Error's Jeff Astrof and Divorce's Sharon Horgan, centers on a dysfunctional family who moves from the city to a house in a small town where terrible atrocities occurred in the past. No one seems to notice except for Pat, a former wild child who became famous for writing "a raunchy, drug-and-alcohol-soaked women's empowerment novel," who's convinced she's either depressed or possessed.

Pat and her husband Terry, played by Greg Kinnear, moved their family to this house to save their marriage after Pat cheated on Terry with a young handyman. Now, her inner demons might actually be real — or, rather, one in particular.

Shining Vale Courteney Cox and Greg Kinnear lead 'Shining Vale.' | Credit: Kat Marcinowski/Starz

Oscar winner Mira Sorvino plays Rosemary, who is some kind of... thing. She's either "Pat's alter ego, a split personality, her id, her muse, or a demon trying to possess her," according to a character description.

Gus Birney and Dylan Gage star as Pat and Terry's teenage kids, Gaynor and Jake. Big Little Lies actress Merrin Dungey also features as Kam, Pat's oldest friend and book editor.

Christina Davis, Starz's president of original programming, called Shining Vale "a smart, chilling, and funny series that tells the story of a family in turmoil who is suddenly living with a paranormal who helps Courteney Cox's character get her groove back as she starts to question her own sanity."

"This group of talented actors, executive producers, and director blends comedy and horror brilliantly throughout this series which exemplifies the network's commitment to improve female representation on and off the screen," she said.

Dearbhla Walsh of The Handmaid's Tale directed and executive produced the pilot.

Check out our daily must-see picks — plus news, celeb interviews, trivia, and more — in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.