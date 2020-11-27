On Thursday, Friends star Courteney Cox got in the holiday spirit and decided to give the world a priceless gift via Instagram. The actress, who played Monica Geller on the beloved NBC sitcom, shared a video on social media in which she recreated the iconic moment when her character crammed her head into a turkey and danced around in order to win over boyfriend Chandler Bing ( Matthew Perry ).

"I'm feeling so thankful and also if I get one more goddamn GIF of that turkey on my head, dancing like a f—ing fool, I'm just gonna snap," she said, feigning exasperation, at the top of the video. "Since I'm the symbol of Thanksgiving, here you go. I hope it makes you happy." Then she really did do the goddamn thing: The video cut to Cox with what looks like a real turkey on her head, shimmying à la Monica while the Friends theme song plays. And, yes, she even added the sunglasses.