Could this be any more awkward? Well, if you're Courteney Cox and Kanye West, then the answer is yes, yes it can be.

On Monday, the "Flashing Lights" rapper took to Instagram to clarify that he hadn't actually written some of the messages that have appeared on his social media accounts — including one in which he declared that Friends wasn't funny.

"I know you guys gonna be disappointed but I actually didn't write the [tweet] that said 'Friends wasn't funny either,'" West captioned his post. "But I wish I had. I'd love to know who thought of that. I like to post comments."

While the since-deleted tweet did come from his official Twitter account, it seems that West is now admitting that he wasn't the one to come up with the punchline.

At the time, West's tweet about his dislike of the beloved NBC sit-com came on the heels of a comment made by Cox's close pal and co-star Jennifer Aniston, in which she encouraged her Instagram followers to vote in the 2020 presidential election before adding, "PS - It's not funny to vote for Kanye."

Now, nearly two years down the line, it appears Cox has just found out about West's less-than-favorable review of the show and has some serious thoughts.

Courteney Cox from Starz’ ‘Shining Vale’ attends Deadline Contenders Television at Paramount Studios on April 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.; Kanye West attends the Fast Company Innovation Festival - Day 3 Arrivals on November 07, 2019 in New York City. Courteney Cox reacts to Kanye West saying he doesn't think 'Friends' is funny | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Brad Barket/Getty Images

The actress, who starred as the loving perfectionist Monica Geller for 10 seasons, posted a Instagram video of herself grooving in her kitchen to West's 2008 single "Heartless" as she scrolls through the app. When she gets to his post and reads his critique, she lifts an unimpressed brow and then immediately slams the speaker off.

"I bet the old Kayne thought Friends was funny," Cox captioned the post, making her own reference to West's 2016 single "I Love Kanye."

Fingers crossed it's not too late for West to pivot his stance on the show.

