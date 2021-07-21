Courteney Cox on finally getting Friends Emmy nomination: 'Not exactly the Emmy I was looking for'

Courteney Cox has finally received an Emmy nomination for her Friends work. But this wasn't exactly the recognition she had in mind.

During the original 10-season run of the beloved NBC sitcom, Cox was the only member of the core six cast not to receive an Emmy nod for her performance. But the Television Academy has finally (sorta) rectified the matter, nominating her and her costars for Outstanding Variety Special for their work as executive producers on Friends: The Reunion.

While Cox is happy for the reunion's mastermind, Ben Winston, to be recognized, she doesn't feel personally vindicated. "Honestly, I am so happy that the reunion has been recognized because I think it's terrific," she tells EW. "Ben Winston did a great job and all of his crew." But, she adds, "That's not exactly the Emmy I was looking for. I'm being honest with you."

Back in June, Cox went on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show and opened up about being the only Friends star not to get an Emmy nom. "Yeah, it always hurt my feelings," she said. "When every single cast member was nominated but me, it definitely hurt my feelings. I was happy for everybody, and then when it was finally like, 'Oh, I'm the only one?' It hurt."

Friends Reunion Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, and Lisa Kudrow in the 'Friends' reunion special | Credit: HBO Max

Still, this marks Cox's first Primetime Emmy nomination, and she's cheering on the entire team behind the HBO Max reunion special.

"I'm so happy to be a part of it," she says." I'm so thrilled that I got to do it onstage back at that same studio, the same Stage 24, with those incredible people that I love so much. And I'm so thrilled, but that Emmy [nomination] really belongs to Ben Winston… So yes, I'm so happy. But when I was on Howard Stern, I wasn't talking about that."

Viewers will find out if this is the one where Cox finally gets a statuette when the Emmys are handed out Sept. 19.

