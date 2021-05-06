Courteney Cox recalls shooting the iconic Friends opening fountain scene, and it's not fondly

"Someone thought that would be fun and let me tell you what happened: it's not fun to be dancing in a fountain for hours and hours," Cox told Ellen DeGeneres.

During a recent visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show Courteney Cox opened up about filming that iconic Friends title sequence where the six actors frolic in a big fountain. And while it looks like everyone is having fun, Cox admitted that the experience wasn't her day, her week, her month, or even her year.

While discussing the upcoming HBO Max Friends reunion special, DeGeneres showed a photo of the fountain shoot and asked whose idea it was to get in.

"Well, it definitely wasn't mine," joked Cox. She went on to reveal, "we were in that fountain for a long time. Someone thought that would be fun and let me tell you what happened: it's not fun to be dancing in a fountain for hours and hours."

Friends Credit: NBC

As good as things look on screen, audiences often aren't aware of the long hours or numerous takes needed to capture movie or television magic. And although the actors didn't know each other that well at the time, Cox recalls that there was a point during filming when fellow star Matthew Perry yelled out "can't remember a time when I wasn't in this fountain!" It was the validation Cox needed to feel frustrated about the experience.

"Literally, how much longer are we going to pretend to love dancing in this water?" she remembers thinking during the shoot. "It was fun, but not really."

Despite the less-than-pleasant experience of being drenched in a fountain for hours on end, Cox has nothing but fond memories of her time on the popular television show.

"It was unbelievable, so emotional," said Cox about getting together to film the reunion. Although the special is unscripted, Cox said it was the first time that the cast had all been together on a sound stage in over 15 years.

"It was great—we had a lot of special surprises... it was fantastic, it really was," said Cox.