Of course, that bit where she danced with "Bruce Springsteen" again is still funny.

Courteney Cox looks back on hosting SNL and only sees 'the nerves and the panic'

Courteney Cox has revisited a lot of her past lately, but the former Friends star doesn't look back at all of it through rose-colored glasses.

During a lengthy interview on The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM Wednesday morning, alongside her former costars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow, Cox said she felt she was too "green," to do NBC's venerable sketch comedy show during the first year Friends was on the air, back in 1995.

"I was not near confident enough to do that show," Cox said. "I mean, now I'd love to do it. And you know, no one's asking me to do it, but man, I was too young."

Saturday Night Live Courteney Cox and Adam Sandler on 'Saturday Night Live' in 1995 | Credit: Al Levine/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Stern asked if Cox was unhappy with her performance. While the actress said she can still see her nerves (um, where, Courteney?), she does enjoy the Bruce Springsteen "Dancing in the Dark" dance parody she did in her monologue with Adam Sandler as the Boss who just wouldn't quit. (Cox had appeared in Springsteen's 1984 video for the song.)

"I think the opening skit, even though I was nervous, was really kind of funny because Adam Sandler and I, we were doing a takeoff on the Bruce Springsteen video," Cox said. "It was great cast members, and it was fun, but I definitely can see the nerves and the panic."

She added, "If it worked even this much - I'm putting my hands up half an inch - that would be… I don't think it worked that well. But I loved it. It was fun."

Saturday Night Live Courteney Cox on 'Saturday Night Live' in 1995 | Credit: Al Levine/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The sketch, which you can watch here, saw Sandler's Springsteen singing the entire song, and the bit was about him not letting Cox end the monologue.