Courteney Cox's Pat battles internal and external demons in Shining Vale season 2 first look

Something is lurking in the shadows in Shining Vale season 2, and it's more than just Rosemary.

To recap, season 1 of the Starz horror-comedy introduced Terry (Greg Kinnear) and Pat Phelps (Courteney Cox), who move with their dog and two kids (played by Gus Birney and Dylan Gage) to a cold, creepy Victorian mansion with a very dark past in Shining Vale, Connecticut, in a probably misguided attempt to save their marriage after Pat has an affair with a handyman. When they move in, things get increasingly disturbing for Pat, who starts getting wild and raunchy inspiration for her next book from a dead 1950s housewife named Rosemary (Mira Sorvino). By the end of season 1, it's determined that Rosemary is actually a demon who possessed Pat's body and turned her life upside down, and in an attempt to save Pat, her family commits her to a psychiatric hospital where she sees an old photo of a nurse... who looks just like her demon.

In season 2, which kicks off four months later, Pat's insurance runs out and she is released from the psychiatric hospital early. She returns home, determined to pick up the pieces of her broken family, but she quickly finds out her children don't need her, Terry doesn't remember her, and to make matters worse, Pat's new neighbor Ruth looks exactly like Rosemary. As if that wasn't enough, the house starts to reveal the shocking secrets of its dark past.

Below, EW is exclusively debuting the frighteningly funny first look at the Phelps family in season 2, as well as Rosemary, and Merrin Dungey's character Kam, who is Pat's book editor and friend.

Season 2 of Shining Vale, which is co-created by Jeff Astrof and Sharon Horgan, premieres Friday, Oct. 13, on Starz... because of course it does.

