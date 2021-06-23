Courteney Cox says it hurt being the only Friends star not nominated for an Emmy

It may seem kind of unbelievable, but Courteney Cox wasn't nominated for an Emmy during her time on Friends. To add insult to injury (all of us in Monica's voice: "I KNOW!?!"), every other Friend was nominated during the show's 10 season run.

Howard Stern went there and asked Cox if not being nominated stuck in her "craw," as the actress appeared on Stern's SiriusXM show on Wednesday alongside Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow. And Cox made us love her even more by getting real and admitting it did.

"Sure. Yeah, it always hurt my feelings," Cox said, explaining that it got a little harder when all of her castmates - Aniston, Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer - received noms as the years went on. "When every single cast member was nominated but me, it definitely hurt my feelings. I was happy for everybody, and then when it was finally like, 'Oh, I'm the only one?' It hurt."

There's a silver lining to every cloud, though. Cox said she was beaming when another awards ceremony nominated her for playing wine-swigging, single mom Jules on that other comedy about friends - Cougar Town.

"And then the only thing that made me feel good - because they've all won and they've gotten so many accolades - I got nominated for Cougar Town the first year [out] - a Golden Globe. And I want to say, 'Oh, who cares?' It meant everything to me," Cox said of the 2010 Globe nom.

"I wanted my peers to respect me and I know that the Golden Globes is not your peers, necessarily, but it's like, 'Ah!' It took a little of the sting out," she added.

Stern probed a little further, asking the actress and his real-life friend if she watched the Emmys the years Kudrow and Aniston took home their awards (Aniston won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy in 2002, Kudrow won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 1998).

"Always!" Cox answered quickly. "I want them to win, I just also want to be part of it. … I've never wanted to take anything away from anyone. I just sometimes want to be included in certain things. … And these girls on the show and the guys, everyone deserved every [nomination]. I'm in awe of both of your talent. And every way. I mean, to this day, even though we're this close, I get excited when I watch The Morning Show. ... I mean, it's incredible," Cox said to Aniston. "And you, too [Lisa], everything you do. Your dramas - everything."

There was though, the one (time) when Cox was nominated for a People's Choice Award. It happened in the early days (season 1), and receiving the nomination made her feel bad for the others who were shut out. Cox said she remembered thinking, "Oh, I feel horrible. Oh, these actors! Ah! And I got nominated? I'm so embarrassed."

"Cut to - there goes that. I shouldn't have felt bad," Cox said.

If she were to win an Emmy, though, Cox did reveal she has plans for where she'd keep it.

"In my purse. [I'd] take it everywhere," she joked.