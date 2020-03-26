Courteney Cox decided to binge-watch Friends during quarantine: 'It's really good!'

Friends type TV Show network NBC genre Sitcom Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Courteney Cox is the first to say she would fail at Friends trivia — but the actress is trying to fix that, now that there's plenty of time to watch television during the quarantine.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!'s at-home YouTube show on Wednesday, Cox revealed that she's binge-watching the very show that made her famous.

"I decided during this time — people love the show so much — I decided to binge-watch Friends," she said.

And the verdict?

“I just started season 1. It's really good!" she told Kimmel.

Cox said one thing that stresses her out is when people ask her to partake in Friends trivia, although she did something similar with Charlie Puth in October.

“I don’t even remember even being on the show. I have such a bad memory,” she said. "I remember loving obviously everybody there, and having fun, and I remember certain times in my life that I was there. But I don’t remember episodes. I would never pass. I fail every test."

But she swore that "by the end of this quarantine I’m going to know so much more.” And given that we may have to stay home longer, it's possible Cox could make it through all 10 seasons and become a Friends aficionado by the time quarantine is over.

And what better way to test Cox's memory than by putting her head-to-head with the biggest Friends fan there is? Kimmel did just that by having his superfan cousin Anthony compete (virtually) against Cox. To make it slightly easier on her, they only did questions about Monica Gellar, the character she played on the beloved comedy.

However, narrowing the field didn't exactly help. Anthony trounced Cox 5-0, beating her by correctly answering questions about the names of Monica's parents, when she learned to tell time, and more.

Hilariously, Cox didn't even know who Monica's first kiss was.

“Ross [Monica's brother] was my first kiss? What episode was that?" Cox asked, befuddled, like the rest of us were when we watched that episode.

During the interview, Cox also said she and her former castmates were supposed to be filming the highly anticipated Friends reunion special this Monday and Tuesday before their plans were derailed by the coronavirus.

When it does finally film, all six original cast members — Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer — will reunite for the exclusive, untitled, unscripted special on HBO Max.

She also said they all met with a producer once to talk about the special, minus one person.

"We had a meeting except for David Schwimmer, who was in New York. So we were all in the same room, which was really fun," Cox said.

Despite the production delay, EW reported that the special is still slated to premiere in May. When WarnerMedia’s new streaming platform launches that month (an exact date has yet to be announced), the special and all 236 episodes of the NBC series will be available to subscribers.

