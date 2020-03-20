Quaran-deals: How to stream for free during coronavirus quarantine

With so many people stuck at home these days, streaming and digital purchases are becoming our main options for entertainment. Yet, with so many various platforms, each with their own subscription prices, those fees start to pile up. With various movie studios making the decision to release theatrical films earlier than expected on digital platforms, TV networks and online platforms are beginning to do their part to make this next month's coronavirus quarantine a little bit more bearable.

Here's where you can find free-to-binge streaming options without breaking the bank.

Showtime

Those who subscribe to Showtime before May 3 will find the subscription fee waived entirely. The network is offering free 30-day trials for new customers. Those who sign up will be able to access Showtime's original series, documentaries, specials, and movies through the online streaming service via Showtime or on the Showtime app. That includes Homeland, Billions, Ray Donavan (R.I.P.), and On Becoming a God in Central Florida. Hot tip, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels premieres Sunday, April 26, which will also mark the series finale of Homeland. Plan your 30 days accordingly.

Shudder

Multiple streamers announced plans to extend their free trial periods, some as much as 30 days. Shudder — AMC's platform dedicated to horror, thriller, and supernatural — is one of them. Use the promo code "SHUTIN" to access. The service includes films like Revenge, classics like Halloween, prize winners like Oldboy, and titles from Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro's list of the best 2017 movies, like Tigers Are Not Afraid. Shudder also features shows, like the comic adaptation of NOS4A2.

Sundance Now

Typically $6.99 a month or $59.99 a year, Sundance Now can be accessed for free for 30 days using the promo code "SUNDANCENOW30." The March 2020 slate includes films like The Other Boleyn Girl and shows like The Restaurant. There's also The Little Drummer Girl, Oscar nominee Florence Pugh's TV series with Alexander Skarsgaard, as well as A Discovery of Witches, the television adaptation of the acclaimed fantasy book trilogy.

Acorn TV

Acorn TV, the American subscription service from the U.K., offers a 30-day free trial by way of the "FREE30" promo code. It's the destination for a platitude of British-based programs: Manhunt (pegged as the next Bodyguard), Queens of Mystery (starring Julie Graham), Murphy's Law (starring The Hobbit's James Nesbitt with a guest-starring role from Michael Fassbender), the BAFTA-winning Marvellous (with Toby Jones), and more.

Kanopy

Well, Kanopy is actually always free. The platform from public libraries and universities is still a great option to access films, children's programs, and educational videos — for nothing! Lady Bird, What We Do in the Shadows (the movie), Moonlight, Hereditary, Eighth Grade, The Florida Project, Her Smell, Logan Lucky… shall we go on?

Sling TV

Sling TV is offering Sling Free, which is access to all the services free content. It's available through Roku, Amazon, Android, and the Safari, Chrome, and Edge web browsers. There's not a whole lot of high-quality Netflix-grade content, but there are certain perks, like live news coverage and shows such as Black Sails and Hell's Kitchen.

